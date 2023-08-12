Pune: Moving Car Damaged As Iron Portion Falls From Metro Construction Site; No Causalities

A small iron portion from the Pune Metro elevated line — currently under construction — allegedly fell over a moving car’s bonnet on Thursday, causing severe damage to the vehicle. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at Pune’s Yerwada Chowk around 8 PM and officials said that the car’s bonnet and the front glass was badly damaged.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) have initiated an investigation into the accident.

Executive Director of Administration and Public Relations, Hemant Sonawane told the media, “The incident took place at Grid Number 5 of the Yerwada Metro Station at 8:10 p.m. A 90 degree CI bend suddenly and fell onto a moving car, damaging it’s front glass. The CI bend fell from a height of more than 15 metres”. He further said that the contractor has provided compensation of Rs 20,000 to the owner of the car for the damage caused.

“We will impose a penalty on the contractor as per the rules and will conduct the safety drill so that such an incident does not occur again”, Sonawane added.

The Pune police has ensured strict action in the matter and against the person responsible for the negligence.

As per an Indian Express report, locals were concerned over the incident and flagged their concern while worrying about the safety in such situations.

Few days earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune and had inaugurated the extended Metro lines of the city. The Opposition leaders had even then said that safety measures were neglected and the extended lines were opened for the public in haste.