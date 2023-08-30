Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

At least four people have lost their lives in a massive fire at a electronics and hardware store at Purnanagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune. The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

VIDEO | Several people dead in a fire that broke out due to short circuit in an electronics and hardware store in Pune in the wee hours of Wednesday. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/d3TzvpFhqm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

“A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. We can confirm four deaths in the incident," an official of the Fire Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, while speaking to news agency ANI. Officials said that the shop was completely gutted in the fire.

(More details are awaited.)