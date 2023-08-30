CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze
1-MIN READ

Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 09:57 IST

Pune, India

The fire reportedly broke out at an electronics and hardware store in Pune in the wee hours of Wednesday. (PTI)

The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

At least four people have lost their lives in a massive fire at a electronics and hardware store at Purnanagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune. The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

“A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. We can confirm four deaths in the incident," an official of the Fire Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, while speaking to news agency ANI.  Officials said that the shop was completely gutted in the fire.

(More details are awaited.)

