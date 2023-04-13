CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune: Ganpati Temple's Spring Festival Dazzles Visitors with 50 Lakh Blooming Flowers | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Pune: Ganpati Temple's Spring Festival Dazzles Visitors with 50 Lakh Blooming Flowers | WATCH

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 17:36 IST

Pune, India

(Image: News18)

(Image: News18)

The Spring Ooty and Mogra Festival, organized by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, featured a silver statue of Ganaray coated with Ooty

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple was transformed into a vibrant floral wonderland, adorned with 50 lakh pieces of roses, lilies, magnolias, and marigolds. The enchanting fragrance of the blooms filled the air as people from Pune gathered to witness the magnificent display for their beloved Ganpati Bappa.

The Spring Ooty and Mogra Festival, organized by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, featured a silver statue of Ganaray coated with Ooty. A dedicated team of 250 women and 70 men worked tirelessly for three days to create the stunning floral arrangement.

(Image: News18)
(Image: News18)
(Image: News18)

Devotees marveled at the intricate decorations adorning the trunk, ears, crown, and long dress of Ganpati. As the Mogra Festival commenced, a massive crowd from the city and surrounding areas flocked to the temple, eager to capture the breathtaking spectacle with their cameras and phones.

Manik Chavan, Chairman of the Trust, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “Farmers toil on their farms the whole year to grow flowers. Today, they have offered these flowers to their Bappa in the temple, praying for peace and happiness for the Baliraja."

This year’s festival featured 700 kg of mogra, 30,000 magnolia, 26,000 roses, 90 kg of oleander, 300 kg of marigold, lotus, and other flowers, and 500 kg of rajnigandha and lilies. Amid the celebrations, the Bharatiya Varkari Mandal presented a soulful bhajan performance.

first published:April 13, 2023, 17:08 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 17:36 IST