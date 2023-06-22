Pune: Two Minors Amongst Four Booked After Video of Cutting Cake With Sword Goes Viral

As many as four youths including two minors were booked by Pune Police after they allegedly used a sword to cut a cake sitting atop a car in a public place during a birthday celebration. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm in the Dhankawadi area of Pune on Wednesday.

Quoting officials of the Sahakarnagar police station, an Indian Express Report said a group of around 20 boys gathered in the area to celebrate the birthday of a 19-year-old local resident, who used a sword to cut his birthday cake.

Police launched an investigation into the incident after receiving a complaint. Images and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Sahakarnagar police station in-charge, inspector Savlaram Salgaonkar said the four youths out of the 20 present, who handled the sword, have been booked under the provision of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act.

“We have booked four youths, all of whom are below 20 years of age and two of them are minors. These four were those who handled the sword from over 20 persons who were present for the celebration. They have been booked under provision of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act," Salgaonkar was quoted by Indian Express as saying.