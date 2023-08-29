CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pune: Water Supply to be Affected for Two Days This Week | Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Pune: Water Supply to be Affected for Two Days This Week | Here's Why

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 17:11 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Pawaskar said water purification plants will be closed in the wake of repair work by the power utility. (Photo: Reuters file)

The official said the supply will be cut on August 31 and would be restored at low pressure on Friday

The water supply in Pune will be affected this week for two days due to some repair and maintenance work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that the supply will be interrupted from Thursday (August 31) till late Friday (September 1), Indian Express reported.

According to PMC Water Supply Department in-charge Annirudha Pawaskar, urgent repair and maintenance work will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company at its substations.

Affected Areas

The supply will be restricted in Parvati, Cantonment, Holkar, Warje, SNDT, Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed areas.

Pawaskar said water purification plants will be closed in the wake of repair work by the power utility.

The official said the supply will be cut on August 31 and would be restored at low pressure on Friday.

Pune residents were witnessing water cuts once a week till last month when water storage increased in the dams due to monsoon rains.

However, Indian Express reports that Pune may witness a shortage of water for drinking as well as irrigation since the city recorded a 65 per cent rain deficiency this year. Some good rainy days in July filled dams which supply water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to their capacity. However, the city did not receive rain after the first week of August.

first published:August 29, 2023, 16:59 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 17:11 IST