Pune
1-MIN READ

Pune Woman Raped at Gunpoint In front of Husband Over Loan Default; Accused Arrested

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 10:04 IST

Pune, India

The victim and her husband approached the cops after the accused posted her video online. (Representative Image)

Shaikh lured the couple to an isolated spot in the Hadapsar government colony in February and demanded the outstanding money, which they were unable to pay.

A horrifying incident has come to light where a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint in the presence of her husband. The man had defaulted on a small personal loan.

The accused, Imtiaz Shaikh, 47, had reportedly given an interest-free loan of Rs 40,000 to the victim’s husband in Hadapsar in February this year. However, when the couple failed to repay the loan, Shaikh resorted to abusive threats.

In a distressing turn of events, Shaikh lured the couple to an isolated spot in the Hadapsar government colony in February and demanded the outstanding money, which they were unable to pay. It was at this moment that he allegedly brandished a knife, terrorizing the husband and subjecting the woman to a brutal sexual assault, all while recording the horrifying incident on his phone.

Subsequently, the accused continued to torment the woman by demanding sexual favors, and when she refused, he callously posted the video on various social media platforms.

Finally, gathering courage, the victim approached the Hadapsar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday, as reported by Police Inspector Ravindra Shelake, reported news agency IANS.

“We tracked down the accused and arrested him yesterday… He was produced before the court which has given him a two-day remand till tomorrow (Thursday) and further investigations are on,” Shelake told IANS.

Police are also trying to ascertain if the accused had trapped any other victims and exploited them in a similar manner, even as the incident sent shockwaves in the city.

