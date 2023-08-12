Pune's 7-yr-old Dragged by Car, Incident Caught on CCTV

A seven-year-old boy was killed in Pune after a speeding car allegedly ran over a scooter and dragged the pillion rider for a distance of 700 to 800 meters. The boy’s mother, who was riding the two-wheeler, suffered severe injuries.

A report in India Today stated the driver, 40-year-old Rahul Tapkir, was drunk at the time of the accident. He rammed the boy and his mother on Thursday while they were on their scooter.

The report stated that a CCTV video showed how the car eventually stopped, prompting people to rush towards the car to help the victims. The mother-son duo were rushed to the hospital, where the seven-year-old succumbed to injuries.

The mother is said to have sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment. The police have detained Tapkir as the prime suspect in this case, the report stated.

The report quoted a senior police officer as saying that the woman and her child were struck from behind by the car at Pune’s Charoli Phata. The intensity of the accident was so high that the child went under the vehicle, resulting in dragging.

The police are currently investigating the matter, the report concluded.