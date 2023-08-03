Punjab: 2 Women Assaulted by 6 Men For Rejecting Their Advances Outside Panchkula Club

A group of at least six unidentified men allegedly assaulted two women and ran their can over the victim’s legs for rejecting their advances outside a private club in Sector 9, Panchkula, police said. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, when six men, who arrived in two cars, forcibly tried to take the women with them.

The woman who was run over, suffered fractures in both her legs, while the other woman sustained severe head injuries.

According to a Hindustan Times report, one of the women is a mother of two kids, aged seven and four, and hails from Malikpur in Jhajjar, Haryana. According to police, the duo was in Panchkula for vacation and were staying at another friend’s house in Dhakoli.

On Monday night, the women visited Purple Frog Club in Panchkula. While waiting for a cab to return home around 4 am, a man, accompanied by his aides, approached the pair and asked one of them to come with him. Upon being refused, the man began hitting the woman on the head and hurled abuses.

She was assaulted by the man’s aides as well, causing her to fall after which, the man got into his Maruti Suzuki Swift car, speedily reversed it ran over her legs.

Before fleeing, he also threatened to kill the pair, one of the victims alleged.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 148, 149 (both rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

A probe has been launched a nab the accused.