Punjab: 4 Killed in Firing at Bathinda Military Station, Cops Say Army Personnel May be Behind Incident

At least four people died in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The firing was reported at 4:35 am, following which the station quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement.

A search operation is in progress, the statement added.

There is no terror angle in Bathinda Military Station firing incident, Sources in Punjab police told news agency ANI.

According to police, Army personnel might be behind this incident, as Army is not allowing local police to enter the cantonment area.

Police, in a statement, said all the entry gates of Army Cantt have been closed to bar police entry.

About two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 Cartridges," the police added.

Read all the Latest India News here