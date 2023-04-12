CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Punjab: 4 Killed in Firing at Bathinda Military Station, Cops Say Army Personnel May be Behind Incident
1-MIN READ

Punjab: 4 Killed in Firing at Bathinda Military Station, Cops Say Army Personnel May be Behind Incident

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:22 IST

Chandigarh, India

A search operation is underway inside Bathinda Military Station (Visuals from outside the Military Station | Source: ANI)

A search operation is underway inside Bathinda Military Station (Visuals from outside the Military Station | Source: ANI)

Following the firing, the station quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement

At least four people died in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The firing was reported at 4:35 am, following which the station quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement.

A search operation is in progress, the statement added.

There is no terror angle in Bathinda Military Station firing incident, Sources in Punjab police told news agency ANI.

According to police, Army personnel might be behind this incident, as Army is not allowing local police to enter the cantonment area.

Police, in a statement, said all the entry gates of Army Cantt have been closed to bar police entry.

About two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 Cartridges," the police added.

first published:April 12, 2023, 10:01 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 10:22 IST