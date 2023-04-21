Punjab: AAP MLA's Father Arrested for Extorting Money from Property Dealer to Settle Rape Case

Punjab Police on Friday arrested the father of AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj for allegedly blackmailing and demanding Rs 10 lakh from a property dealer, who is an accused in a rape case, to settle the matter.

Jalalabad Police said that extortion money of Rs 50,000 has also been recovered from the accused, Surinder Kamboj.

According to the FIR, complainant and property dealer Sunil Kumar alleged that a rape complaint has been falsely lodged against him by a woman client. He claimed that the MLA’s father Surinder allegedly called him and demanded Rs 10 lakh to settle the issue.

Kumar decided to pay Surinder Rs 50,000 as advance money to settle the rape case against him.

Police sources said that the property dealer has also handed over the recording of the extortion money by the accused.

On the basis of statement, Jalalabad Police has booked Surinder Kamboj and also the woman complainant and her family for getting into a conspiracy to lodge a false rape FIR.

Intriguingly, the police have also filed a separate rape complaint against the property dealer for raping the woman.

The woman alleged she had sold her old house and wanted to buy a new one for which she had approached property dealer Sunil Kumar. According to the complainant, Sunil Kumar invited her to Dr Khan Wali Street to show her the house on sale. She alleged that Sunil Kumar raped her there.

Sunil Kumar has been booked under section 376 of the IPC but is yet to be arrested.

