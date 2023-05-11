Amritsar: Fresh Blast Reported Near Golden Temple, Third Such Incident in a Week; Suspects Nabbed

A loud sound was heard near Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar around midnight, third in the last few days. The loud sound was reportedly heard near Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

This is the third suspected blast in under seven days. Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter. The fresh blast comes after two explosions rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Saturday (May 6) and Monday (May 8).

Punjab Police DGP tweeted on Thursday morning that the Amritsar low intensity explosion cases have been solved and five people have been arrested. A press conference will be held in Amritsar over the same today, the tweet said.

Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved5 persons arrested Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023

According to sources, police have two suspects - a man and a woman - into custody after police received a call of a blast that is said to have taken place at around 12:15-12:30 AM on Thursday.

#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Sources said some explosives have been found in the bag of the man taken into custody by the police. Some injections have also been recovered from the bags of the two taken into custody.

Punjab DGP is expected to hold a press conference at 11 am today on the fresh blast incident.

“A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am, there’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. Suspects are being rounded up, probe on," news agency ANI quoted Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 that the explosions near Punjab’s Golden Temple within a span of 30 hours between May 6 and May 8 could be a result of a commercial dispute.

ALSO READ: 2 Blasts near Golden Temple in 30 Hrs: Could Be over Money Dispute; Terror Angle Not Ruled Out, Says Intel Source | Exclusive

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday morning, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6 (Saturday). One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

“It is possibly a commercial dispute. Low-intensity blasts have been reported at the same place. But we are not ruling out terror angle,” said the source.

top videos

“Data from the area has been picked up about the two blasts within 30 hours and agencies are getting the details,” he added.