CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » India » Amritsar: Fresh Blast Reported Near Golden Temple, Third Such Incident in a Week; Suspects Nabbed
2-MIN READ

Amritsar: Fresh Blast Reported Near Golden Temple, Third Such Incident in a Week; Suspects Nabbed

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:07 IST

Amritsar, India

The fresh blast comes days after two explosions were heard near the Golden Temple within a span of 30 hours between May 6 and May 8. (ANI photo)

The fresh blast comes days after two explosions were heard near the Golden Temple within a span of 30 hours between May 6 and May 8. (ANI photo)

The fresh blast comes after two explosions rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Saturday (May 6) and Monday (May 8)

A loud sound was heard near Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar around midnight, third in the last few days. The loud sound was reportedly heard near Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

This is the third suspected blast in under seven days. Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter. The fresh blast comes after two explosions rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Saturday (May 6) and Monday (May 8).

Punjab Police DGP tweeted on Thursday morning that the Amritsar low intensity explosion cases have been solved and five people have been arrested. A press conference will be held in Amritsar over the same today, the tweet said.

According to sources, police have two suspects - a man and a woman - into custody after police received a call of a blast that is said to have taken place at around 12:15-12:30 AM on Thursday.

Sources said some explosives have been found in the bag of the man taken into custody by the police. Some injections have also been recovered from the bags of the two taken into custody.

Punjab DGP is expected to hold a press conference at 11 am today on the fresh blast incident.

“A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am, there’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. Suspects are being rounded up, probe on," news agency ANI quoted Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 that the explosions near Punjab’s Golden Temple within a span of 30 hours between May 6 and May 8 could be a result of a commercial dispute.

ALSO READ: 2 Blasts near Golden Temple in 30 Hrs: Could Be over Money Dispute; Terror Angle Not Ruled Out, Says Intel Source | Exclusive

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday morning, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6 (Saturday). One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

“It is possibly a commercial dispute. Low-intensity blasts have been reported at the same place. But we are not ruling out terror angle,” said the source.

top videos

    “Data from the area has been picked up about the two blasts within 30 hours and agencies are getting the details,” he added.

    About the Author
    Nayanika Sengupta
    A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Amritsar
    2. Amritsar bomb blast
    3. amritsar bomb blast today
    4. amritsar police
    first published:May 11, 2023, 07:02 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 08:07 IST