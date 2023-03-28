Punjab and Haryana HC Uses ChatGPT While Hearing Bail Plea in Murder Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT, to get an answer on jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assault with cruelty in a murder case.

Justice Anoop Chitkara used ChatGPT to assess the worldwide view on bail when the assault is laced with cruelty. He asked the AI tool to answer the following question: “What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assaulted with cruelty?"

To this, ChatGPT presented a three-paragraphed answer deriving a broader picture of bail jurisprudence in such matters. The answer of the AI tool discussed the circumstances under which the assailants who have assaulted with cruelty may be granted bail.

“…even in cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty, they may still be granted bail if the judge determines that they do not pose a risk to the community or a flight risk," the answer of ChatGPT read.

While taking the response of ChatGPT into consideration, Justice Chitkara, however, clarified that any reference to ChatGPT and any observation made was not an expression of opinion on the merits of the case. The court also asked the trial Court to not advert to the comments pertaining to ChatGPT’s response.

“This reference is only intended to present a broader picture on bail jurisprudence, where cruelty is a factor," Justice Chitkara stressed.

Regarding the present bail plea, Justice Chitkara highlighted that the applicant had a criminal history of two attempt to murder cases and he was specifically named in the FIR concerned in the present case.

“The complainant attributed some blows received by him to the petitioner. He also stated in the FIR that the petitioner and his accomplices attacked the deceased and inflicted serious injury on his head. Cumulatively, these facts succinctly point to petitioner’s involvement in achieving the common object of killing the deceased for which he has been arraigned as an accused in the FIR," the judge pointed out.

Therefore, while opining that the material on record prima facie pointed towards the bail applicant’s involvement in the present matter, the court refused to grant bail and dismissed the plea.

The high court was dealing with a bail application filed by one Jaswinder Singh @ Jassi accused in an attempt-to-murder case wherein he along with some accomplices had brutally assaulted an individual which later led to his death.

