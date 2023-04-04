CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab ASI Flees After Shooting Wife, Son & Pet Dog Dead in Gurdaspur, Probe Underway
Punjab ASI Flees After Shooting Wife, Son & Pet Dog Dead in Gurdaspur, Probe Underway

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:49 IST

Gurdaspur, India

Police arrived at the spot as soon as the matter was reported (PTI/Representative)

In a tragic incident, Bhupinder Singh, an assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot his wife and son dead in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 10 am, after which Singh fled. According to reports, he also shot his pet dog and is now absconding.

Singh’s 40-year-old wife Baljit Kaur and 19-year-old son Lovepreet Singh were shot with his service weapon in Bhumbli village, police said.

The possible reason why Singh committed the crime is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

Police arrived at the spot as soon as the matter was reported. The dead bodies of Singh’s wife and son have been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Police are currently looking for Singh, who is on the run.

News Desk
News Desk
  1. Gurdaspur
  2. Punjab Police
