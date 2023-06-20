Punjab Assembly Passed Bill To Ensure 'Free Telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which aims to ensure the “free broadcast" of Gurbani from the Golden Temple amid strong opposition from Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badal family.

The development comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state cabinet is looking to amend the British-era Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 and is willing to ensure a free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

‘Gurbani’ are the religious verses composed by the Sikh Gurus and other writers of Guru Granth Sahib.

The move is being vehemently opposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs saying the 1925 Act is a central legislation and can only be amended by Parliament.

The AAP-led Punjab government has also faced backlash from most opposition parties while Congress has so far given mixed reactions on the matter.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also condemned the government’s move.

“Amending the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925 is unconstitutional as it has been enacted by Parliament,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, alleging that the government was interfering in Sikhs’ religious matters.

Currently, Gurbani is broadcast from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badal family.

Mann, however, has been critical of the SGPC chief for extending rights to a single channel and his government also offered to pay the expenses incurred in broadcasting the Gurbani across all channels free of cost.

However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government was fully competent to amend this Act.

He reasoned that the Supreme Court had on the issue of a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana ruled that this Act was not an inter-state Act, but a state Act.

