Punjab Bandh: 1 Injured As Shopkeeper Opens Fire On Protestors in Moga

A man sustained bullet injuries after a shopkeeper opened fire at protestors who were trying to enforce “Punjab bandh" over Manipur violence in Moga district on Wednesday.

The incident took place when protestors asked the shopkeeper to close his shop. The injured man who was identified as Balwant Singh from the town of Kot Isse Khan was taken to a private hospital upon sustaining a bullet on his chest.

Looking at his critical condition, the doctors at the hospital referred him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

Following the incident, Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian rushed to the spot. A case of attempt to murder was lodged against the shop owner at the Kot Isse Khan police station.

A state-wide bandh was called by the Dalit and Christian communities of Punjab in the context of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Most parts of the Moga district responded warmly to the call for bandh but the firing incident triggered a tense situation in Kot Isse Khan. The main chowk in Kot Isse Khan was also blocked by protestors following the incident, Hindustan Times reported.

The accused identified as Gora, runs a mobile phone shop in the town, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh. The DSP further said that the accused used his licensed revolver in the crime. “The protesters had asked the accused to close his shop but Gora and Balwant got into a heated argument, at one point. Following this Gora opened fire on Balwant," he said.