Home » India » Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha General Secretary Shot at by 2 Men on Bike, Jaw Pierced by Bullet
1-MIN READ

Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha General Secretary Shot at by 2 Men on Bike, Jaw Pierced by Bullet

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 00:05 IST

Chandigarh, India

Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural SSP Satinder Singh, reached the spot and began a probe.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural SSP Satinder Singh, reached the spot and began a probe.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

The BJP leader was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family after two unidentified persons arrived at his home in Amritsar and fired shots at his face and escaped

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly shot at Balwinder Gill, who is the Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha general secretary, near his residence in Jandiala Guru area near Amritsar on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family members.

According to police, a bullet pierced his jaw. Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police said Gill was at home in the evening when two persons on a bike arrived and rang the doorbell. The men shot him in the face and fled. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to find clues about the assailants, police added.

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
first published:April 17, 2023, 00:03 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 00:05 IST