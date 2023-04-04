CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Navami ViolenceIndia-ChinaKerala Train FireDelhi WeatherCovid Cases
Home » India » Punjab CM Approves Release of Reports Submitted Before HC on Police-Drug Trafficker Nexus in Public Domain
1-MIN READ

Punjab CM Approves Release of Reports Submitted Before HC on Police-Drug Trafficker Nexus in Public Domain

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:56 IST

Chandigarh, India

The Chief Minister had announced the decision on Twitter. (Pic: PTI)

The Chief Minister had announced the decision on Twitter. (Pic: PTI)

-This decision will be conveyed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday when the plea seeking action against those involved in the illicit drug trade comes up for hearing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his consent to bring all sealed reports into the public domain that establish a link between police officers and drug traffickers. This is seen as a significant move to increase transparency regarding drug-related offenses in Punjab.

Mann announced the decision on Twitter and revealed that the three reports, dated February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018, and May 8, 2018, submitted by a Special Investigating Team, along with other reports related to the issue, will be made public.

This decision will be conveyed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday when the plea seeking action against those involved in the illicit drug trade comes up for hearing.

Moreover, the government will recommend taking strict action against those, who are involved in the illegal drug trade. This decision was taken after the court was informed during the last hearing that no action was being taken against those held guilty in the reports.

RELATED NEWS

During the last hearing of the case last month, the HC handed over copies of these reports to the government.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bhagwant mann
  2. Punjab news
first published:April 04, 2023, 14:48 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 14:56 IST