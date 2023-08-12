CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics: Decoding CM Mann's Gift to Punjab on 76th Independence Anniversary
1-MIN READ

76 Aam Aadmi Clinics: Decoding CM Mann's Gift to Punjab on 76th Independence Anniversary

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 14:30 IST

Chandigarh, India

CM Bhagwant Mann-led government will also upgrade 40 government hospitals in the state (File pic/PTI)

Till now more than 35 lakh people have benefited from these mohalla clinics. The move will help in providing good health facilities to the people, Punjab Health Minister said

To mark India’s Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. So far, 583 such clinics are already running in the state.

Mann will inaugurate these 76 new mohalla clinics on August 14 to mark the 76th anniversary of Independence, according to Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh.

Addressing the media, Punjab Health Minister said that CM Bhagwant Mann-led government will also upgrade 40 government hospitals in the state.

“Till now more than 35 lakh people have benefited from these mohalla clinics. The move will help in providing good health facilities to the people," he said.

On August 15 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on the occasion of Independence Day.

