Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives 'Threat' by Pro-Khalistan Elements in US

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s daughter has received death threats in the United States from pro-Khalistan elements, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal claimed.

Maliwal on Friday appealed to the Indian Embassy in US to ensure Seerat Kaur’s safety.

Seerat received verbal abuses and got threat calls from pro-Khalistan protestors.

This comes amid a massive crackdown Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

Taking to twitter, Maliwal said, “Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety."

In a facebook post, a Patiala-based lawyer also claimed that the pro-Khalistan elements were planning to harass Kaur in the US.

“Are you going to get Khalistan this way by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism,”Advocate Harmeet Brar said.

The threats were confirmed by Mann’s ex-wife, Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who also lives in the US with Kaur.

Pro-Khalistan protests in the US

This comes days after a group of Khalistan supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy Washington DC and tried to incite violence and even threatened the country’s envoy.

A few days before that, pro-Khalistan protesters attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel condemned the incidents of violence at Indian diplomatic facilities in the United States, saying violence is never an acceptable form of protest.

“Consistent with our Vienna Convention obligations, the department is committed to taking all appropriate steps, including coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, to protect the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomatic individuals who work within them as well," he said.

