​Punjab CM Mann Amends Sikh Gurdwara Act to Make Telecast Rights of Gurbani from Golden Temple Free

Despite protests from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Punjab government has amended the Sikh Gurdwara Act to “ensure free telecast rights” of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. The Mann cabinet gave its nod at the meeting held at the sachivalaya on Monday.

The premier body, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has been giving telecast rights to PTC channel owned by the Badal family, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government termed “illegal and unjust”.

CM Mann said clause 125-A has been inserted into the Act which makes it incumbent on the SGPC to provide the feed for free to anyone willing to telecast it. The bill will be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

ਅਸੀਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਐਕਟ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਕਿ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ Free to Air ਹੋਵੇ…ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਹੋਵੇ…ਕਨੂੰਨੀ ਰਾਏ ਲੈਕੇ ਹੀ ਅਸੀਂ ਨਵਾਂ ਐਕਟ ਲਿਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ… pic.twitter.com/tjGpOPqNKM— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 19, 2023

Trashing the SAD’s assertion, Mann said that there was no reference to the word ‘live telecast’ or ‘broadcast’ in the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, but despite that only one family, which has controlled the SGPC, got the rights for live telecast of gurbani for their own channel for 11 years in 2012. “They encashed it for their own interest. Now, the telecast will be free of the control of the Badal family, just like gurdwaras were freed from the control of mahants in the past,” he said.

After the cabinet meeting, Mann said that the 11-year contract with PTC was coming to an end. “If the government does not act now, the SGPC will again mortgage the telecast rights to the same family," he said.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

The Punjab government will make a new Act on the broadcast of Gurbani from Sri Harimandir Sahib.

In the new Act, the live telecast of the divine Gurbani from Sri Harimandir Sahib will be free.

No tender will be required.

The new Act will have terms and conditions for the telecast of Gurbani.

No commercial advertisements will run 30 minutes before and after the telecast.

Those who don’t follow the rules, won’t be allowed to run the broadcast.

THE REACTIONS

Mann said that when his government was trying to free the rights of live telecast, the Akalis were calling it an attack on the panth. “Now the PTC has become a panth," he asked. “Sukhbir Singh Badal owes an answer to people of Punjab, whether he is making such statements as the owner of PTC or as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal," said the CM.

He quoted a Supreme Court judgment which stated that the state government has the right to make any amendment to the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925.

Reacting to the move, the SGPC asked the government not to interfere in religious matters. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, at a press conference on Monday, slammed the chief minister. In a statement, he said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ji should not try to confuse the religious matters of Sikhs… Don’t confuse the country for your political interests. Broadcasting of Gurbani is not a normal broadcast, its sanctity and ethics should not be neglected.”

ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ, ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਗੈਰ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਦੇ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਦਖਲ ਅੰਦਾਜੀ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਐਕਟ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਟ ਦੇ ਅਧੀਨ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਨੇ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਐਕਟ ਅਧੀਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਘਰਾਂ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਚੁਣ ਕੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।… https://t.co/dR9h0AlXGn— Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) June 18, 2023

Akali Dal’s Daljeet Singh Cheema called the move “unconstitutional" and a “direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community".

“The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the SGPC through voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament. Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this work being done under the orders of (Arvind) Kejriwal," said Cheema in a tweet.​