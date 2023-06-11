Punjab CM Mann Launches Series of Festivals to Boost Tourism in State, Budget of Rs 65 Crore Allocated

In an attempt to promote the state as an ideal tourist destination, the Punjab government on Sunday announced the launch of a series of cultural festivals across the state. Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, while making the announcements, said these festivals will be held throughout the year.

“The series of festivals will be called ‘Rangla Punjab’. The idea is to revive the rich cultural heritage of the state," the Tourism minister added.

The series will begin with “Teeyan Festival" in Sangrur district from August 18-20. A budget of Rs 65 crore has been allocated for the series of festivals, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

A total of 19 festivals will be held across the state, including festivals to celebrate martial arts, culinary arts, a military carnival, a river festival and a nature trails festival. Sufi tradition will also be celebrated in the Malerkotla district, announced Mann.

The government will also hold a vasant festival in Ferozepur, a heritage festival in Kapurthala and a nature festival in the Hoshiarpur districts.

“We will also organise a festival of rivers at Pathankot and an Inquilab festival at Khatkar Kalan," Mann added.

The Punjab government will also organise a border tourism festival in collaboration with the Border Security Forces (BSF).

CM Mann further said that people from across the world will be invited to these festivals which are aimed at showcasing the state as an ideal and safe destination for tourists.