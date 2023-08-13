CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab: Drone Recovered from Tarn Taran; Over 3 Kg Heroin Seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar
Punjab: Drone Recovered from Tarn Taran; Over 3 Kg Heroin Seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

August 13, 2023

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. During the search, they recovered a drone (quadcopter), which was kept in a plastic bag in a well, in a broken condition

A drone was recovered from a well near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday, a BSF official said.

He also said in separate incidents, over three kilograms of heroin was seized from Ferozepur and Amritsar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. During the search, they recovered a drone (quadcopter), which was kept in a plastic bag in a well, in a broken condition, he said.

“On specific input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd recovered 03 packets of heroin, gross weight 3 kgs appx, from a farming field near Village Machiwara, #Ferozepur, Punjab," the BSF said on X, formerly Twitter.

The BSF troops also recovered 530 grams of heroin from Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
