Punjab Farmers Protest: 4,500 Cops Deployed As Protestors Plan to Enter Chandigarh

Around 4,500 cops have been deployed in Punjab to ensure the law and order situation in the wake of a call for protest by 16 farm unions in Chandigarh on Tuesday. This comes a day after a farmer died amid clashes between protestors and police personnel in the state’s Sangrur district. The protest has been called by Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee along with other unions against non-payment of relief to the flood-affected in the state.

Farmers have claimed that several protestors have been “detained" ahead of their planned demonstration today.

SAD Condemns Farmers’ Arrest

The Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) has condemned the “arrests" and called action against farmer leaders as “totally un democratic."

“SAD strongly condemned the arrest of various Kissan leaders in different parts of Punjab who wanted to stage a protest in Chandigarh to demand compensation for the victims of devastating floods. This action is totally un democratic," SAD leader Daljit S Cheema said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Cheema claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government has miserably failed to provide relief to affected farmers and farm labourers, adding that their condition is worsening day by day.

“At most places they have suffered twice but govt has not paid compensation even for the first loss. There is no immediate help for those who had to leave their houses and are sitting in open. All their household is washed away. No help is coming for the cattle. But inspite of all this if they want to protest peacefully to highlight their sufferings, they have been arrested. This is inhumane. All of them should be released immediately," the SAD leader added.

One Dead as Farmers Clash with Police

A man died after being run over by a tractor-trolley and at least five policemen were injured as farmers clashed with them in Sangrur districton Monday over the “detention" of some farm leaders. The victim was a farmer apparently taking part in the protest in the district’s Longowal area, where police were trying to stop protesters from blocking a national highway and a toll plaza.

The farmers were protesting a day ahead of a planned demonstration in Chandigarh by 16 farm bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.

Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the members of the farmer union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but police refused to let them.

The farmers, however, forced their way through barricades using tractor-trolleys and buses, he said, adding some people drove their tractors into the barricades.

An inspector escaped being crushed under a tractor-trolley but was severely injured, police said, adding that another policeman sustained injuries to his face and three more were hurt as well.

The officials said a farmer identified as Pritam Singh came under a tractor-trolley belonging to one of the protesters and sustained severe injuries. He later died during treatment, they added.

Farmer Leaders Detained In Punjab, Haryana

Prior to that, farmers claimed that several of their leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher, Satkar Singh Kotli of the KMSC, Bohr Singh of the BKU (Behramke), had been “detained" by the Punjab Police. A farmer leader in Tarn Taran district said police allegedly conducted raids at the residences of farm leaders and detained them.

Farmers had said they wanted to hold a protest on the parade ground in Sector 17 of Chandigarh but the UT administration wanted them to demonstrate at a designated place in Sector 25.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Haryana too claimed that some people associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union have been detained by the police.

The Haryana Police has detained BKU leader Amarjit Singh Mohari and some others in Ambala, they claimed, adding that Sandeep Singh has been detained in Kurukshetra. The Ambala Police deployed personnel along the Haryana-Punjab border to maintain law and order in the area.