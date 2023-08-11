Punjab Man Kills Daughter for Spending A Day Away from Home, Drags Body on Bike; Arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter for spending a day away from home and dragged her body with his motorcycle in Punjab’s Amritsar.

The incident took place in Muchhal village in Jandiala town of Amritsar, and the accused was identified as Bau, police said.

A CCTV footage also showed the father dragging his daughter’s body tied to his bike, and later dumping it on a railway track, the police added.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh, the girl did not inform anyone before leaving home on Wednesday, however she returned a day later, news agency PTI said.

The father was reportedly angry with this, after which he started beating her and eventually killing her with a sharp weapon, the police added.

The man has been charged for murder and is under custody.