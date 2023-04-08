Punjab Govt Offices to Operate from 7.30 AM to 2 PM from Next Month | Here's Why

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that his AAP-led government has decided to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm from next month in the state to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours. The current timings in office of the state government departments is 9 am to 5 pm.

In a video message, he said the Punjab government has decided that all the government offices will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm from May 2 onwards and it will remain in force till July 15.

ਗਰਮੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ PSPCL ‘ਤੇ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦਾ ਲੋਡ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 1 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ਾਮ 5 ਵਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਵੱਧ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ…ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਦਲਣ ਨਾਲ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦਾ ਲੋਡ ਘਟੇਗਾ…ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗਰਮੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਤੇ ਘਰੇਲੂ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਲਈ ਕੋਈ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਣ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ… pic.twitter.com/aPVcI8GBcE— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 8, 2023

The Chief Minister further said the decision was taken after holding discussions with state government employees and others to ease the load on electricity demand during summer.

He said, “Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW."

Stating that this decision will also benefit common people, he said, “It will enable a common man to do his work early in the morning without taking leave from his work and before the start of peak time of hot weather during the day."

He added that this will also help state government employees to attend social functions after office hours and spend more time with their children.

(with inputs from PTI)

