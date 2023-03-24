Punjab: 10 Injured as Massive Tornado Hits Village in Fazilka, Over 50 Houses Damaged | WATCH

In a rare occurrence, a massive tornado hit the Bukainwala village in Punjab’s Fazilka on Friday, destroying over 50 homes in the area. Besides, 10 people were injured in an area of 3 sq km. Out of those injured, two were sent to Faridkot medical college, while the rest were sent to Abohar civil hospital.

According to an Indian Express report, the tornado crossed over to the Pakistan side and was visible from several villages. “The tornado appeared suddenly in the sky around 4 pm and caused extensive damage to the area," said Pardeep Singh, one of the villagers.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media, in which strong winds could be seen as a result of the tornado making rounds around several villages.

One of the closest video of tornado from Bakainwala, Fazilka, Punjab…Just listen the roar of twisting winds of tornado like jet passing by…#Punjabtornado #Tornado #Indiaweather #Tornadoindia pic.twitter.com/GR3fm1WYCC — Sahil Bhatt (@SahilBhatt_) March 24, 2023

Deputy commissioner of Fazilka, Senu Duggal said, “The damage was extensive in the village, and we are assessing the exact loss of houses and other property." Apart from people, several animals were also injured in the storm.

The Malwa districts of Punjab, such as Fazilka, Bathinda, and Muktsar, are known for heavy storms. However, such a massive tornado is a rarity.

