Punjab: Gas Leak in Ludhiana Factory Leaves At Least 9 Dead; Rescue Op On, NDRF Team Rushed
1-MIN READ

Punjab: Gas Leak in Ludhiana Factory Leaves At Least 9 Dead; Rescue Op On, NDRF Team Rushed

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 10:29 IST

Ludhiana, India

A recue operation is underway at the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI)

A recue operation is underway at the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI)

As many as 11 people have been hospitalized in the incident. The area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway

At least nine people were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The leak was first noticed around 7.15 am.

According to an ANI report, 11 people have been hospitalized in the incident. The area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SDM Ludhiana West, Swati confirmed the gas leak and said, “Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick."

According to a Hindustan Times report, a gas leak occurred in the cooling system of Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products.

first published:April 30, 2023, 10:14 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 10:29 IST