Punjab: Gas Leak in Ludhiana Factory Leaves At Least 9 Dead; Rescue Op On, NDRF Team Rushed

At least nine people were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The leak was first noticed around 7.15 am.

According to an ANI report, 11 people have been hospitalized in the incident. The area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway.

#WATCH | Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in an incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Visuals from the spot as local administration and medical team reach the spot.Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/moDPTVG8XS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Speaking to news agency ANI, SDM Ludhiana West, Swati confirmed the gas leak and said, “Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick."

#UPDATE | Ludhiana gas leak | “Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West. pic.twitter.com/wSCkZw5Sz1— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

According to a Hindustan Times report, a gas leak occurred in the cooling system of Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products.

