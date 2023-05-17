CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Punjab: Man Apprehended for Entering Gurdwara in Rajpura Wearing Shoes
1-MIN READ

Punjab: Man Apprehended for Entering Gurdwara in Rajpura Wearing Shoes

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 18:32 IST

Patiala, India

Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings). (File photo: PTI)

Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings). (File photo: PTI)

Sevadars (volunteers) of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police

A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday.

Sevadars (volunteers) of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police.

As the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside the Police Station (City) Rajpura.

Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings).

top videos

    Confirming the incident, president of the gurdwara committee in Rajpura, Abrinder Singh Kang, said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

    The man’s mother said he was undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 17, 2023, 18:32 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 18:32 IST