Punjab: Man Gets Stuck in Truck Tyres, Dragged for 500m; Body Parts Found Scattered On Road

A tractor driver was killed after being stuck between the tyres of the tractor and dragged for 500 metres in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Saturday, police said. According to police, the accident happened near Shahpur village early Saturday when a truck loaded with a stone crusher rammed a sand-laden tractor-trailer from behind.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 21-year-old Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Bhanglan Khera village in Rupnagar district, somehow got trapped between the tyres of his vehicle and the speeding truck dragged the tractor for approximately 500 metres, police added.

“The incident was so tragic that the victim’s body parts were scattered in different directions. Subsequently, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle," a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Major Singh said the infuriated relatives and locals led by Sukhdev’s father Jaswinder Singh staged a protest with the victim’s body and blocked a road for six hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver. The SP assured that the accused driver would be arrested soon.

The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused. Later, they lifted their dharna after SP Manoj Singh pacified them.