Punjab Police Run Special Statewide Security Drive at Religious Places after Morinda 'Sacrilege' Row

A day after a sacrilege incident in a gurdwara in Morinda, the Punjab police on Tuesday conducted a special security exercise at all religious places across the state to ensure security and keep a strict vigil on mischievous elements.

Tempers ran high after a local Sikh youth assaulted priests and then committed “sacrilege” at the gurdwara on Monday.

Jasbir Singh (36), a local resident, allegedly jumped over the railing of the sanctum sanctorum while wearing shoes and started hitting the priests present there. According to sources, the accused, who is an electrician, also threw the holy book away.

Following the incident, a high-level meeting was held and security around religious places like gurdwaras, temples, and churches was reviewed.

The teams also ascertained whether closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at these places were working. The checking was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that CPs/SSPs were directed to depute one team under the Additional Station House Officer of each police station to visit all the religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with the members of management committees.

At least 549 police teams, involving 2,800 personnel, carried out checking at as many as 7,612 gurdwaras, 2,236 temples, and 795 churches across the state, he added.

Shukla also urged management committees of all the gurdwaras, temples, and churches to always remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incident at their respective religious institutions. He asked them to ensure weekly checking of CCTV cameras to make sure that they are in working.

He also advised the management committees to depute security guards at the entry gates of their respective religious places. CPs/SSPs have also been directed to increase police patrolling around all religious places to intensify surveillance on anti-social elements.

