Punjab Police Says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 'TV Interview' Not Recorded Inside Jail

A purported TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from inside high-security Bathinda jail has triggered a row. The Punjab Police have called it “baseless" and threatened to take action against those trying to “malign" the image of the prison authorities.

A TV news channel aired the purported interview in which it claimed that Bishnoi had given the interview from inside the high-security prison.

In the interview, the gangster claimed that his aide Goldy Brar had killed Moosewala to avenge the murder of Vicky Muddukhera. He also made several other claims during the interview, including how the arms were procured from Uttar Pradesh.

Issuing a statement, Punjab police called the purported TV interview “baseless" and said the video was not recorded either from Bhatinda jail or from any other prison in the state.

“It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a Jail. Rumours are making rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bhatinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is not from either Bhatinda jail where the prisoner is currently confined or from any other jail in Punjab," the police said.

The statement added, “It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the high-security zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7. If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated."

Meanwhile, Bathinda jail superintendent BN Negi said that the purported interview of Bishnoi was not from Bathinda jail as jammers are installed in the premises.

