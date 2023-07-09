Punjab Rains: Floods Like Situation in Mohali, Govt Seeks Army’s Help; Orange Alert Issued

A flood like-situation was witnessed in Punjab’s Mohali, officially known as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, on Sunday after rainwater entered hundreds of houses in the city.

Some of the worst affected areas include Sector 71, Mataur Village, Phase-3B2, Phase-3B1, Phase-7, Phase-2, Phase-5, and Phase-1.

According to media reports, goods worth lakhs have been damaged in the incessant rain while several high-end cars and vehicles were waterlogged and stuck on the streets, claimed locals.

Mohali MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur on Sunday visited the area and assured that arrangements are being made. The administration has issued flood control room numbers in three sub-divisions.

Here are the helpline numbers- Mohali-0172-2219505, Dera Bassi-01762-283224, Kharar-0160-2280853.

Meanwhile, heavy power cuts were reported in Nayagaon, Kansal and Mullanpur regions.

People Leaving House in Dera Bassi, Video Viral

A video of a posh area in Dera Bassi is doing rounds on social media, where people can be seen leaving their high-rise buildings in boats and tractor trollies to a safer location, as swollen rain-fed water from the Ghaggar River entered fields, inundating large swathes of land.

In Mohali, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain convened a meeting on Sunday and visited the Derabassi and Kharar sub-divisions and asked officers to ensure foolproof arrangements.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh continued to receive heavy showers. Chandigarh on Sunday recorded the highest rainfall on a single day in July, setting a record in 23 years. It saw 322 mm of rain in 24 hours.

Govt seeks Indian Army’s help in rescue operations

The state government has asked for Army’s help to deal with floods in Punjab’s Mohali.

In an official document, Advisor, Civil Military Affairs, GOC-in-C Secretariat, Western Command, Chandimandir, Punjab’s home secretary has requested for deployment of the Army to provide rescue relief measures during a flood in SAS Nagar.

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: NDRF team carries out rescue operations after residential buildings in Dera Bassi got heavily flooded due to massive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Sz9FIjIUXs— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

“We are roping in six NDRF teams as a preventive measure to reduce the action time. They will be stationed at Mohali and other sub-divisions and one at Derabassi’s Tiwana point of Ghaggar river embankment," the Mohali DC said.

Rain alert in Punjab, Haryana

Heavy monsoon rains in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday led to massive waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

#WATCH | Punjab: Sukhna Lake overflows due to heavy rainfall in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/YrAKK7Ronu— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed cabinet ministers, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and other officials concerned to visit the affected areas and provide the required assistance to people.

“It has been raining heavily in Punjab for the last 2 days, due to which people are facing difficulties in the low-lying areas and especially in the areas along the rivers…," Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said following instructions from Mann, arrangements have been made by the Water Resources Department to deal with any untoward situation caused by heavy rains.