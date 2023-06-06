Punjab Seeks More Power From Centre As Demand Increased During Paddy Season

With increasing demand for power during paddy season, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Union Power Ministry to provide additional power to the state from the central pool.

In a letter to Union Power Minister R K Singh, Mann said in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was keeping a watch on the PUShP portal.

The CM said as the electricity demand could not be met through the collective transaction segment of power exchange, the state was in definite need of round-the-clock (RTC) power of 1,000 MW from June 15 to October 15. He said the additional power was further necessitated due to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of low monsoon rain in north-western India, including Punjab.

Mann urged the Union Minister to allocate additional power from the central sector generating stations. He said Punjab was getting regular coal supply from Pachhwara (central) coal mine for thermal plants.

Mann pointed out that the state generated about 6,500 MW and the peak demand would touch 15,500 MW during the paddy season.

He said the Ministry of Power had issued directions on February 20 regarding the invocation of Section 1 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to imported coal-based plants and the same would be valid till June 15. He said these directions had significance as Punjab had 475 MW share in the Coastal Gujarat Power Limited, Mundra.

Mann said the state had always played a key role in making the country self-reliant in food production and the Centre must provide regular and additional power supply to farmers.