Punjab Singer Amrit Mann's Father Accused of Using Fake Certificate for Govt Job; NCSC Issues Notice to CM Mann

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab government for allegedly granting a government job based on a forged caste certificate submitted by the father of a popular Punjabi singer Amrit Maan.

Taking notice of a news report, the commission’s chairman Vijay Sampla has directed Punjab’s Education Department to submit an action report within 15 days.

A spokesman said that the NCSC had received information through a news report that alleged that Sarbjeet Singh had submitted a false SC category certificate to get a government job.

In a release, the commission said, “Sarbjeet Singh, who is a resident of a village Khara in tehsil Kotkapura of Faridkot district, had submitted a fake SC certificate to get a reserved SC job of a Maths teacher in the year 1989. The state government had sanctioned as many as 252 teaching posts across Punjab schools of which 25% seats were reserved for SC candidates."

Now, a retired officer of Punjab, Avtar Singh Sahota, wrote to CM Mann alleging that Sarbjeet Singh worked for over 34 years using a false SC certificate.

The Commission asked the Principal Secretary (department of school education) and principal secretary (Department of Social, Justice and Empowerment and Minorities) of the Punjab government to probe the matter and submit the action taken report, by June 21, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action report is not received within the stipulated time, then Commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

Neither Sarbjeet nor his son has responded to these allegations.