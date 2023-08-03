Punjab: Spain-based Indian with Links to Pro-Khalistan Outfit Held; Planned to Carry Out Targeted Killings, Say Cops

A Spain-based Indian national was arrested by the state special operation cell of the Punjab Police on Thursday, for alleged terror financing and involvement in planning to execute targeted killings in the state.

Police identified the accused as Harjeet Singh, who was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. His close aide, identified as Amrinder Singh alias Bunty, was also arrested from his residence in Khanna.

The development came in less than a week after police claimed to have busted a target killing module with the arrest of five suspects handled by foreign entities linked to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Mohali AIG, SSOC, Ashwani Kapur said they had received a reliable input that Harjeet, who belongs to Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur and had come to India around a month ago, was involved in activities of terror financing and was also planning to execute some targeted killings in the state.

Kapur said police had received inputs that he was about to leave for Spain on an international flight from New Delhi. Police immediately issued a look out circular (LOC) against him, which eventually led to his arrest from the airport on Tuesday, he added.

Police said Harjeet played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting his aide Amrinder alias Bunty. Amrinder was arrested following leads obtained during Harjeet’s interrogation, police added.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused came in contact with each other through social media. Harjeet had sent financial aid to Amrinder several times from Spain several times to execute target killings of religious leaders.

Kapur further said Harjeet was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to KLF and was using two fake Facebook accounts to promote radical content, including activities of Sikhs for Justice.