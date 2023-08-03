CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab Woman Shoots Video on Bonnet of Moving Car; Police Issue Warning, Seize Vehicle
Punjab Woman Shoots Video on Bonnet of Moving Car; Police Issue Warning, Seize Vehicle

August 03, 2023

Hoshiarpur, India

A warning was issued to the woman and the other occupants of the SUV during the incident, the SHO said.(Representative Image/ANI)

The car was on the Jalandhar-Jammu national highway near Dasuya when the woman sat on its bonnet, they added

A 25-year-old woman has been issued a warning for allegedly sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV car while another person made her video, police here said on Thursday.

The car was on the Jalandhar-Jammu national highway near Dasuya when the woman sat on its bonnet, they added.

After a purported video clip of the episode went viral on social media, the police traced the SUV owner through the registration number and impounded the car under the Motor Vehicles Act, Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said.

A warning was issued to the woman and the other occupants of the SUV during the incident, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
