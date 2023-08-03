Punjab's AAP Govt Gives Green Signal for Civic Body Polls

In what could be a crucial poll test ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab gave its green signal for holding elections to 67 civic municipal councils and nagar panchayats in November this year. The elections to the five municipal corporations—Jalandhar, Amritsar, Phagwara, Patiala, and Ludhiana—are likely to be announced shortly. The government is expected to notify the elections of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads.

With the polls to be held in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, it could be testing times for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, which stormed to power in the state last year. The results could be seen as a performance check on the Bhagwant Mann government, say political observers.

The 17-month rule of AAP has seen some mixed poll results for the party. After coming to power in March 2022 with a thumping majority by winning 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly, the party lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in June last year. It managed to bounce back after its victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election in May this year.

Not just for AAP, the civic elections would be a test for the opposition parties like the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Bharatiya Janata Party. Clarity on the parties fighting the elections of the civic bodies and rural bodies on their own symbols would emerge in the coming days. Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party was all geared up to contest the municipal corporation elections besides fielding candidates in other civic bodies.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema said that the stage is set to hold the civic body polls. “The party is keen on holding polls of all civic bodies, urban and rural, before the end of this year. We will soon take a decision if the polls are to be contested on the party symbol,” he said.

Officials in the state government said so far elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats besides by-elections to 27 municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been notified. There are a total of 167 civic bodies and 13 municipal corporations in Punjab.

As per Municipal Act 1911, the polls are to be held within six months after the five-year terms of the elected general houses end. However, delay in the delimitation exercise in the five municipal corporations delayed the polls.