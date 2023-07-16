Puri Citizens Forum Launches Signature Campaign, Demands Reopening of All 4 Gates Of Puri Srimandir

Sachetana Nagarika Mancha a Citizen’s Forum in Puri has launched a signature campaign demanding the re-opening of all four Srimandir doors for devotees as the entry of devotees only through the Singhadwara of the Srimandir has resulted in unprecedented congestion every day and a stampede-like situation for the devotees.

As a part of the initiative, the forum will collect 1 lakh signatures from devotees of different sections supporting the reopening of the doors and submit them to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The procedure of allowing entry of devotees only through the Singhadwara of the Srimandir was implemented in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to restrict devotee admission to the Srimandir. Due to this decision, Lord Jagannath’s daily darshan is no longer available, causing dissatisfaction among devotees.

The devotees experience unprecedented congestion every day since there is only one gate, Singhadwara, through which darshan is permitted. It is especially challenging on holidays when devotees have to wait in long lines for 4-5 hours for darshan. Recently, a stampede-like situation occurred at the Singhadwara because of the huge rush.

" Devotees are facing lots of problems due to long queues. If four doors will be reopened it can avoid congestion," said Puri, Sachetana Nagarika Mancha Convenor Prasanna Das. “It will be easier for Elderly & Divyang devotees for the darshan of the holy trinity," she added

“Due to the long queue, we have to wait 4-5 hours making it more difficult for elderly devotees for the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities. It would be better if four doors were reopened", said a devotee.