Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar May Reopen During Rath Yatra Next Year, to be Inspected by ASI

The Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple will likely be opened during the Rath Yatra in 2024 for inspection, in which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could inspect it and see if any repairs were needed.

The Srimandir Managing Committee held a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of this decision. Puri district Collector, Samarth Verma said that the committee will seek permission of the Odisha government to let ASI take a look at the Bhandar once it opens.

Moreover, a high-level team led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court will supervise the opening of Ratna Bhandar for inspection which be done through laser scanning.

Apart from this, a special technical team including members of the managing committee, some servitors, and members of the ASI will be formed to assess the condition of the outer part of the Ratna Bhandar with the help of the modern survey mechanisms, the collector said.

ASI will present the report in the next managing committee meeting, the collector added.

Similarly various important issues like free education for the children of servitors, Shree jagnnath heritage corridor among others were discussed in temple management meeting.

It may be noted here that the SJTA, in an affidavit filed before the Orissa High Court, has reportedly stated that the Ratna Bhandar of the shrine was opened and complete inventory done in 1978.