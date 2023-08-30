Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Drops BTS From Shoot in New Video, Calls It His 'Biggest Film By Far'; Watch

Superstar Allu Arjun’s big win at the 69th National Film Awards made him the first Telugu actor to win the most prestigious award for Best Actor. This biggest National recognition is an additional feather while the star took the nation’s glory to the world level with the global success of Pushpa: The Rise. This isn’t the beginning but a big milestone in Allu Arjun’s career that has made Instagram’s global handle take a dig into the life of this Pan-India star and count down to the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2 The Rule on the global podium.

One of the world’s biggest social media players, Instagram Global arrived at the doorstep of Allu Arjun to cover the space of Pushparaj’s world. As the team arrived at his residence, the star gave them a tour of his swanky home, including his workplace. While he gave a glimpse of his routine at home, he shared the importance of family and his desire to entertain his fans and audiences through his commitment to work. As he called his kids on video while making his way into Ramoji Film City, he mentioned that it is everyday at 1 PM that he dials up home to speak to his family. Fans thronged on either side of the entrance to catch a glimpse of the star.

Following this, the team entered the world of Pushpa 2 The Rule and exclusive glimpses were captured from the sets. It offers a glimpse into how the megastar evolves into the tough and rugged Pushparaj in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Before that, director Sukumar reflected on his years of collaboration with global star Allu Arjun and their work on Pushpa.

Pushpa: The Rise became a huge hit, winning hearts across the country with its powerful dialogues, engaging story and catchy music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj was loved by all. The new sneak peek video is a treat for fans worldwide, building excitement for the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’."