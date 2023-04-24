CHANGE LANGUAGE
QUAD Dumbed Down to a China Issue, Doesn't do Justice to Member Countries: Jaishankar
QUAD Dumbed Down to a China Issue, Doesn't do Justice to Member Countries: Jaishankar

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 12:38 IST

New Delhi, India

S Jaishankar also said that the QUAD countries- US, Japan, India and Australia have a life and a personality beyond China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed his differences over QUAD countries being dumbed down to a China issue and said the notion doesn’t do justice to the member countries.

Jaishankar also said that the QUAD countries- US, Japan, India and Australia have a life and a personality beyond China.

“It’s often the whole QUAD, not accidentally, is dumbed down to a China issue. I think it does not do justice to these four countries. They have a life and a personality beyond China,” Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister also said that the US, Japan, India and Australia have their own identity and interests and they see benefits in working together.

“You cannot say the US Japan, India and Australia exist, because there’s a China problem. Each one of them has their own identity, their own interests, they see benefits in working together,” he further said.

He also called for reforms in the UN Security Council and said that 80 years after the formation of the UN, the world is entitled to pass the verdict on to the international body.

“If in every five years in an election, people pass verdict on a government, surely after 80 years, the world is entitled to pass the verdict on the UN,” he further said.

first published:April 24, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 12:38 IST