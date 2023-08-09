Tushar Gandhi Claims Getting Detained by Mumbai Police: 'As I Left to Commemorate Quit India Day...'

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that was was detained by the Mumbai Police as he left his house to commemorate Quit India Day.

He was later allowed to leave the Santa Cruz Police Station, after which he proceeded to August Kranti Maidan to pay respects to the day and its martyrs.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “for the first time in history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day."

“I am proud my Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date," he added.

Gandhi added that as soon as he will be permitted to leave, he will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs.

“Now being allowed to go. Proceeding to August Kranti Maidan. Inqilab Zindabad," he wrote in another tweet.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942, and said India is now “speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement".

The prime minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule."

The Bharat Chhodo Andolan or Quit India movement was started on August 8, 1942. The All India Congress Committee under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi decided to launch this movement at the Bombay session. It was during this time that the famous slogan ‘Do or die’ was given by Bapu. Although the movement was suppressed by 1944, it played an important role in uniting the common people across the country against British rule.

The resolution of the Quit India movement was passed by the congress leaders on August 8, 1942 as the Mumbai session, following the failure of the Cripps Mission. Based on this resolution, the Bharat Chhodo Andolan marked the beginning of a large-scale non-violent mass struggle for the country’s independence.