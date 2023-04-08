'Raat Kitni Bhi Kaali Ho...': Prayagraj Police Raids Atiq Ahmed's House, Recovers Poster From Transactions Register

After Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was found guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, the Prayagraj police on Saturday raided his residence and recovered a poster from it.

The poster read, “Raat kitni bhi kaali ho savere zaroor hota hai" which translates into - no matter how dark the night is, morning always comes. It was found in a register in which all his transactions were accounted and recorded.

The raid was carried out after the authorities received information that some shooters might have taken shelter there, according to news agency ANI.

This is not the first time Ahmed’s residence has been raided. In a previous raid conducted in February, two luxury cars were recovered.

What is the case against Atiq Ahmed?

Ahmed and two others were found guilty and were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Prayagraj in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder.

Umesh Pal, too, was killed last month in an attack allegedly orchestrated by the two. The court is yet to announce the quantum of the case.

Along with Atiq Ahmed, Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi have been held guilty under Section 364A (Kidnapping for ransom) — the maximum punishment in which can be death or life sentence — and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed by the court on all the three accused. The sum will have to be paid to the victim’s family.

The apex court had also refused to give him protection. The gangster had sought protection from UP Police and said that we would be killed in “fake encounter". The Court has now asked Atiq to approach High Court.

