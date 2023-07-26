CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rabies-Infected Girl Bites 40 People Before Dying in UP Village
1-MIN READ

Rabies-Infected Girl Bites 40 People Before Dying in UP Village

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 10:59 IST

Jalaun, India

After the dog attack, the girl was taken to a quack instead of a qualified doctor (Representative Image: AP file)

During the span of a fortnight, the girl reportedly bit 40 people. Villagers claimed that the dog had died after biting the girl

In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was bitten by a stray dog, went on to bite around forty persons before she died. According to reports, the girl was at her maternal uncle’s house in Kyolari village of Konch tehsil when she was bitten by a stray dog about a fortnight ago.

During the span of a fortnight, the girl reportedly bit 40 people. Villagers claimed that the dog had died after biting the girl.

After the dog attack, the girl was taken to a quack instead of a qualified doctor.

“When they returned to the village, the child started showing symptoms of rabies, which was ignored by her family,” they alleged.

Over the next few days, the girl bit over 40 people or scratched them with her nails.

On Friday, the girl collapsed and her family took her to the district hospital from where she was referred to Jhansi.

However, she died on Monday.

CHC in-charge Dinesh Bardariya said: “Over 40 people from Kyolari village have come for rabies vaccine. However, there is no need to panic as we have enough rabies injections available.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
