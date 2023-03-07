Punjab: Arms Licence of Amritpal Singh's 10 Aides to be Revoked; Move After CM's Meet With Shah

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the state, the government has decided to cancel arms licenses of radical leader Amritpal Singh. In the meeting, the Punjab government was asked to take an action against the ‘Waris De Punjab’ chief.

According to sources, the state government is treading cautiously to deny Amritpal any chance to become a ‘martyr to the cause’ of Khalistan or to get unnecessary publicity. But action is being taken to ensure he doesn’t become a threat to law and order.

After the Ajnala incident, the Bhagwant Mann-led government and the state police chief had come under fire from the opposition parties for caving to the radical preacher and not taking any action against Amritpal and his supporters.

Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of a self-styled religious preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, was released from Amritsar jail on February 24.

Toofan was booked after Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar districtm accused him for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing. Amritpal was named as a co-accused in the complaint. The Punjab Police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC including kidnapping on February 16 and subsequently arrested Toofan.

Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station brandishing guns and swords in a massive protest on Thursday, demanding Toofan’s release. Six police officials were injured in the ensuing brawl.

Moreover, Amritpal Singh had once again challenged the police against registering a case, or they will have to face the same consequences.

