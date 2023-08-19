Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike to Ladakh's Pangong Lake to Celebrate Father Rajiv's Birthday | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Saturday, where he would stay overnight in a tourist camp. According to party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi`s birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake. Gandhi, during his maiden visit to Ladakh on Friday, held an interactive session with over 500 youth in Leh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Congress’ Leh district spokesperson and leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal said, “Rahul Gandhi had a 40-minute-long interactive session with over 500 youth in a jam-packed auditorium in Leh on Friday."

The Congress leader arrived in Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit to the region. However, his tour has been extended till August 25.

Gandhi’s first visit to Ladakh since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 comes ahead of elections of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil and general elections next year.

Congress and National Conference have formed a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled for September 10.

Party spokesperson also said that since Congress and National Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for Kargil polls, Rahul may also hold a meeting with party leaders from Kargil during his visit.