Big Win for Rahul as SC Stays Conviction | A Look at Timeline of Modi Surname Defamation Case

In a major win for Congress, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname case enabling him to return to the Parliament and also fight elections. Appearing for the senior Congress leader, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued before the court that the senior Congress leader’s comments on the Modi surname are not an offence against society.

“It’s neither rape nor murder and yet maximum punishment?" Singhvi asked.

Last month, the Gujarat High Court had dismissed Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the case.

Here’s a timeline of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on the Modi Surname during a speech during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka -