Rahul Gandhi Defamed a Community, Not Just A Person: Gujarat HC ‘Modi Surname’ Order in 7 Points​

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, the Gujarat High Court (HC) said the offence falls in the category of “moral turpitude” and “increases as not only one individual, but a community has been defamed”. CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed the HC order copy.

The stay would have paved the way for Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament (MP). After the verdict, the Congress said it would challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court (SC).

Here are the key points from the order: