Rahul Gandhi Disqualified LIVE: Congress to Hold 'Satyagraha' Across Country, BJP Claims Oppn Leader Trying to Become 'Martyr'

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 08:10 IST
New Delhi, India
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified LIVE Updates: Stepping up its campaign against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-Led government and to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is set to organise day-long ‘Satyagrahas’ in front of Gandhi statues across the country on Sunday to protest against former Wayanad MP’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The satyagraha is scheduled to begin at 10 am and end at 5 pm.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joining the ‘Satyagraha’ at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Read More
The BJP on Saturday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his “arrogance” after he chided a journalist at his press conference over a question and asked if this is the faith he has for democratic institutions like the media.
“This is the kind of respect Rahul Gandhi has for all democratic institutions. Why does he hate Other Backward Classes so much. He became so rattled just because journalists asked him questions about the insult to OBCs,” BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said.
BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi, when asked a straight question on insulting the OBCs, calls the journalist a BJP spokesperson, asks him to wear a BJP badge, before he answers him. Last time he did something similar in Amethi, he lost the election there. OBC community is enraged at this defiance.” He also posted a video clip of the exchange.
Malviya dubbed it as Gandhi’s “arrogance”.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said elected representatives automatically stand disqualified the moment they are convicted by a court and sentenced to jail for two or more years, and hit out at Rahul Gandhi for resorting to “gimmicks” for “cheap popularity”. Thakur also made it clear that the Union government or the Lok Sabha has no role to play in the matter and cannot suspend or revoke the disqualification.
Thakur said in the 2013 Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case, the Supreme Court had set aside Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act which once protected convicted legislators from disqualification on account of their pending appeal.
“As per judgment, disqualification is automatically effective from the date of conviction,” he said, adding the Constitution expressly prohibits Parliament to defer the date from which a disqualification would come into effect.
Congress workers on Saturday continued their protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member by covering their mouths with black bands and tying locks on them.
Mocking the protest, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rahul Gandhi should have put a lock on his own mouth when he made the statement which led to his conviction for defamation.
State Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to lock the opposition up to throttle democracy in India.
In Khandwa district, police detained some 20 Congress workers as they tried to stage a protest outside the local BJP office.
In a video statement, CM Chouhan said Congress workers staged a protest with locks tied to their mouths, but “why did Rahul Gandhi not lock his mouth when he spoke ill of the Modi community?” “Is it a sin to be born in a backward community?…The Congress has become a problem for the country today, and Rahul Gandhi has become a problem for the Congres,” he added.
Congress workers staged demonstrations in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra on Saturday against the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.
Counter protests were held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik cities demanding an apology from Gandhi for “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBC) with his 2019 “Modi” surname remark.
At Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) joined their Congress counterparts in a protest wherein they covered their mouths with black cloth strips.
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha on Friday, he also stands disqualified from contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for eight years unless his conviction is stayed by a higher court, an expert on electoral laws said.
Speaking to PTI, the expert, who did not wish to be named, cited Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act and said that the disqualification will be for eight years — two years of the jail term awarded by the court and another six years from the date of his release as prescribed in the law. READ MORE
Will the Election Commission of India (EC) announce a bypoll soon for the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala which was held by Rahul Gandhi? This could become the next flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.
There is speculation in political circles that the announcement for Wayanad bypoll could come soon. The EC is also set to announce the Karnataka state election schedule soon. As per the convention, the EC generally does not hold a bypoll if less than a year is to go for the regular election on the seat. The Lok Sabha polls are due in April 2024. READ MORE
A 2018 tweet by BJP’s Khushbu Sundar, when she was a Congress member, has suddenly resurfaced on social media after Rahul Gandhi was awarded two years of jail term in ‘Modi surname’ case and was eventually disqualified from Lok Sabha.
The actor-turned-politician in her old tweet had made similar remarks as Gandhi. She said that every corrupt person’s surname is Modi, and “Modi means corruption”. She went on to suggest that meaning of surname ‘Modi’ should now be changed to “corruption” as “it suits better”. READ MORE
Congress leader, and now disqualified MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case. He has been handed a maximum punishment of two years in jail for a defamatory statement he made back in 2019. Simply put, his political fate and fortune depends on whether he can secure a stay on his conviction from a higher court. Everything else is political hullabaloo. READ MORE
Stressing on opposition unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said going forward, the parties will have to work together and noted that the ruling dispensation has given them a “big weapon” by disqualifying him.
He also thanked various opposition parties for extending their support to him following his conviction in a defamation case and disqualification from the Lok Sabha, and said the action against him would help the parties. READ MORE
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the OBC community and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and should be “punished”.
Replying to a debate on the Opposition sponsored “Last Week” resolution in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister said the law under which Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as an MP was enacted by the Congress-led UPA government and the Modi government has implemented it. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla ignored his “detailed reply” to the allegations levelled against him by BJP leaders in the Parliament over his “democracy under attack” in India remarks in the UK.
Referring to the expunging of certain remarks made by Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief said he wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha speaker on the matter. READ MORE
Congress neta Rahul Gandhi has been in the eye of the storm following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. While addressing a press conference on Saturday, the former Wayanad MP schooled a journalist and asked him to be a ‘better pressman’.
“Don’t pretend to be a pressman. Why don’t you ask better questions? It is very clear that you work for the BJP. Why don’t you ask me questions with a better approach?” Rahul Gandhi said. READ MORE
Congress leader, in his first comments after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led government at the Centre and said the move to disqualify him was because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “too scared” of his address on the Adani issue in his speech in Parliament. READ MORE
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the automatic disqualification of representatives of elected legislative bodies after conviction on Saturday.The petitioner has challenged the constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of the Representatives of People’s Act, 1951, as per Bar and Bench. READ MORE
Announcing the ‘Satyagraha’, the Congress alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification were done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, which poses a serious threat to the world’s largest democracy.
The party said that disqualified member of Parliament is not alone and “millions of congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice. To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.
The top Congress leadership also went into a huddle once again at the party headquarters In Delhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with the two chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.
Rahul Gandhi Holds 1st Presser After Disqualification from Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi held his first press conference on Saturday a day after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha over his conviction in a four-year-old defamation case. Addressing media, the Congress leader said that democracy is under attack and that he is “not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group”.
“My voice is being suppressed,” Rahul Gandhi said and claimed that he spoke to the Speaker against the false accusations made by four ministers but was not allowed to speak. He also alleged that the “relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani is not new”.
“I will not stop asking questions about whose money is the Rs 20,000 crore that has come out from shell companies,” he added.
Asked if he would apologise for his remarks, the Congress leader said that he was not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. “I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhis do not apologise,” he said at a press conference here a day after his expulsion from Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.
The former Wayanad MP also thanked the opposition for the support and said his disqualification will be a weapon against the Narendra Modi-led Central government. “I am happy that they have given the best gift ever.”
He went on to say that the “country has given me love and respect” and alleged that his disqualification is because the Prime Minister is scared of his next speech in Parliament.
The senior leader further said that he will continue doing his work and that it does “not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country”.
The former Congress president also said that he would write to the people of the Wayanad constituency to allay their apprehensions.
After Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise to anyone, BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress leader is trying to become a “martyr”.
Speaking to media persons in Patna, Prasad said: “Congress party could have obtained a stay on the decision of Surat court. They have deliberately not obtained the stay order to utilise the issue during the Karnataka assembly election. He is trying to become a martyr…”
“Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election,” the BJP leader asserted.
“The Congress party has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not obtain the stay. Today, Rahul Gandhi has again told a lie that he had not said anything in London… When his party wins election, Rahul Gandhi thinks the Election Commission is genuine and when he loses, the Election Commission becomes bad,” Prasad said.
Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case. The Gandhi scion who represents the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act.
Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. The case against Rahul was filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”
Following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Former Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faisal moved the Supreme Court against Lok Sabha Secretariat for not revoking his disqualification.
Faisal was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in jail on January 11. Two days later, he was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament. Though the Kerala High Court stayed his conviction on 25 January, the Election Commission had announced by-polls in his constituency. Faisal reached the Supreme Court which stayed the EC order.
Subsequently, the Union Law Ministry recommended his reinstatement following which the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP is awaiting the Lok Sabha Speaker’s nod to attend Parliament.
