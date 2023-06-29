Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Violence-Hit Manipur, Set to Visit Relief Camps During Two-Day Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday set out on his two-day visit to the violence-hit state of Manipur. The Congress leader is set to meet people displaced by the ethnic clashes in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state, party officials said.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from Delhi airport.Rahul will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. pic.twitter.com/9o8Ipw6djz — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the northeastern state since violence first broke out on May 3.

“After reaching Imphal, Gandhi is scheduled to head to Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps. He will then go to Moirang in Bishnupur district and interact with displaced persons," a senior Congress leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

“On Friday, Gandhi will visit relief camps in Imphal and will later hold talks with certain civil society organisations," the Congress leader added.

BJP Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur Visit

BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Manipur visit calling him a “political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling".

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said, “Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land."

“Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then? He is no messiah of peace just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling. His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress," he added.

Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land…— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 29, 2023

As many as 50,000 people are staying in more than 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 earlier this year after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

More than 100 people have died in the clashes so far.